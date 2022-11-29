Resources to keep at your fingertips during severe weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is the time of year for storms, and you might not always have access to the television or a radio.

We have a few apps that you can check out when watching the weather.

First and foremost, we offer the WBBJ Storm Team Weather app. The app puts a radar, hour-by-hour and daily forecast, and daily updates from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Weather team.

Second, when severe weather pops up, the WBBJ-TV live stream is available here.

But there is more!

The National Weather Service is constantly updating their website for our region and across the country.

There you can find a local radar, a weather map, get watches, warnings and advisories, and more. You can find all of that here.

Another cool website to see is lightningmaps.org. The website tracks lightning strikes in real-time, evening using a ripple-like effect to show when thunder can be heard.

And if you have a photo to share of the weather, head back to the WBBJ Weather app. It also lets you share photos in-app.

You can also find our weather team on social media.

On Twitter

On Facebook

And lastly, check out the WBBJ Jackson WeatherSTEM. It shares our photos of our sunrise, sunsets, weather summaries and more to Twitter and Facebook.

The WeatherSTEM also shares a barometer, rain gauge, a thermometer, cameras, solar information and more here.