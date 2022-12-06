Showers And Storms Overnight

WEATHER SUMMARY:

In the larger picture we are continuing a stagnate pattern of wet and rainy weather as a stalled out frontal boundary and a series of disturbances continues to push through the region. At times the warmer air wins, that being the case today, with the cooler air coming back north of the front tomorrow. We’ll continue to be wet and rainy a shift in the pattern in the late part of the work week, when the cold front moves south and takes the rain with it allowing for a drier weekend as it looks now.

THIS EVENING:

As the front lifted north today, temperatures quickly warmed to just under the mid 70’s providing some fuel available for storms. While we don’t have the ingredients for a large scale or high risk weather event, a lower end risk is with us this evening and tonight. At 7 pm, StormTracker 7 radar was beginning to look more active with storms trying to develop in some of the showers already in place. Futurecast continues to indicated a more active night ahead with showers and storms becoming more numerous over the area. It is advised to stay weather aware, especially tonight.



TONIGHT:

Showers and storms becoming likely at 90% odds with lows in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph and higher in local storms. A couple of storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts or large hail.

TOMORROW:

Storms into the early morning with rain heavy at times, take an umbrella to the bus stop. Rainy and wet through 8 am with less rain into mid morning. A little drier cooler in the afternoon as highs will range from 64 to 66 in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and lows in the upper 50’s. Winds shifting from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain likely with a few embedded storms and highs around 70. Thursday night, showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 50’s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND:

A few showers linger into early Friday morning, but it looks like we’ll finally dry out some in the late morning and afternoon as the cold front drops south and drier air pumps in along with cooler temperatures. Becoming partly sunny by afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s and falling quickly in the late afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and colder Friday night with lows in the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks mostly dry in the day with scattered showers returning in the evening. Highs in the mid 50’s. Mostly cloudy with showers on Sunday, Highs in the lower 50’s.

We’ll be monitoring the storms tonight with updates so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more

updates including how much rain could fall this week!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com