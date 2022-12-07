‘Choice Lanes’ could come to Tennessee in new proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a new proposal.

Gov. Bill Lee, in conjunction with TDOT, has announced their new proposal “Build with Us.”

This proposal aims to amend legislation to give TDOT more authority to speed up the process of road work.

It also will introduce the idea of public-private partnerships or P3s. P3s are where private investors can invest in the creation of road lanes called “Choice Lanes.”

These Choice Lanes will allow users to pay a fee to that investor to use a special lane that allows faster travel. At no point does TDOT not own these lanes. They will be leased out to investors.

“This is a choice that people will have. This is not a mandatory lane. This will be a lane that they have an option to get into or they can stay in the regular lane,” said Butch Eley, the Commissioner of TDOT.

