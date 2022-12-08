Big Burger fires up the grill in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new burger joint makes its way into the Hub City.

Big Burger got its start as a ghost kitchen inside the Nineteen B restaurant that was located in the Stonebrook Shopping Plaza.

Big Burger specializes in hand-ground burgers and homemade shakes.

Owner and operator Crysta Hardiman says they hope to keep customers in the doors with their unique menu items.

Hardiman says they also offer turkey burgers and veggie burgers.

“We’re open daily,” Hardiman said. “11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on the weekends we close at 11. We’re serving beer, burgers, milkshakes and #untilweeatagain.”

Big Burger is located at 284 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.