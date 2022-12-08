Locally-made wrapping paper to help local center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups have made it to where gifts can be wrapped in a good cause.

According to a news release, Tennessee Industrial Printing and Adelsberger Marking have designed and made holiday wrapping paper.

They say the design was inspired by the iconic Rockabilly mural in Downtown Jackson and comes with Christmas elements.

The best part? Funds from the wrapping paper are going to the Dream Center.

“We are very excited to partner with Adelsberger Marketing to create wrapping paper whose proceeds will go a long way in helping women and children within our community,” said Wayne Chambers, owner of Tennessee Industrial Printing. “Giving back to our community and seeing the people within it thrive is of the utmost importance to Tennessee Industrial Printing.”

The wrapping paper is being sold for $20 at the Dream Center office and at the “Christmas in the City” at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson on December 10.

