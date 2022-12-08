Non-Alcoholic Wildcat Cooler

1 cup blueberries

1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 lemon, juiced
More water to taste

Place the blueberries, sugar and water in a large sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain the solids from the juice with a fine sieve and set the solids aside.

Pack glass with crushed ice to the top. Pour 1 ounce blueberry syrup in the glass. Pour lemon juice in the glass, being mindful not to mix the ingredients.

Slowly fill the glass with water until full.

Recipe from pinterest.com.

