Non-Alcoholic Wildcat Cooler
1 cup blueberries
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 lemon, juiced
More water to taste
Place the blueberries, sugar and water in a large sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain the solids from the juice with a fine sieve and set the solids aside.
Pack glass with crushed ice to the top. Pour 1 ounce blueberry syrup in the glass. Pour lemon juice in the glass, being mindful not to mix the ingredients.
Slowly fill the glass with water until full.
Recipe from pinterest.com.