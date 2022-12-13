Communications company to expand into Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Ritter Communications is funding an expansion into Union City.

A news release says that the Mid-South exclusive telecommunications provider is putting $1.5 million into brining its telecom services and advanced cloud solutions to the area.

“Ritter Communications understands high-quality telecom service is a necessity for businesses, schools and other organizations to be successful in their day-to-day operations,” said Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse. “We are bringing not only high-quality services and solutions to the community of Union City but with greater accessibility to help meet all of our customers’ private and commercial needs.”

The release says they will be the first to bring XGS-PON technology to the area.

“The services Ritter Communications is bringing to Union City will help our community keep and grow existing businesses and attract new enterprises,” said Lindsay Frilling, Obion County Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We’re grateful for Ritter Communications investment in our community and future. We expect great things to come because of their investment and support.”

