Variable Cloudiness Today And Warmer

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a cool, but dry morning under way with plenty of clouds. That will be the main story through the rest of the day time hours. Despite the sun/cloud mix, temps will still warm through the 50s to around 59-61 at the warmest point of the afternoon. It will remain dry through at leat sunset though, though it will become increasingly more windy towrds this ev3ning winds will be between 15-20 mph, gust around 25-30 mph.



Tonight through Wednesday Afternoon:

After sunset, the main moist conveyor belt will shift east from Arkansas into West Tennessee. The main cold front moves from the South-Central Plains into the lower to mid Mississippi River Valley. waves of heavy rain are expected through the overnight along with a few embedded storms. After midnight, guidance suggests we enter the warm sector, which might present an opportunity for a window for strong to severe storms briefly through daybreak. The main cold front will push east during the afternoon hours. The slow movement will extend the time in the warm sector, which will also provide time for redevelopment of additional storms into the afternoon along the cold front.

