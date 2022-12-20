JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Winter weather is coming our way in the next few days, and the Jackson Energy Authority is helping you prepare.

JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather

JEA shares what to do ahead of winter weather

JEA wants customers to know, the higher you turn your thermostat up, the more gas and electricity you’re going to use, which causes a higher bill.

If you have pipes on exterior walls, open the cabinet doors to allow heat to come in.

Also, leave your faucets on to where they are dripping to keep water flowing. If you keep your pipes from freezing, this will decrease the chances of you having water damage in your home.

Make sure to keep doors closed tight and also to conserve heat.

“I think Friday is suppose to be really gusty winds. We don’t anticipate power outages, but those gusty winds could cause things that are kind of unexpected for us. But as far as crews standing by, we have people on call, we have enough gas purchased for the system usage. So some of the unknowns will be mainly the winds that are come in for us,” said Robert Mullins, the Vice President of Operations for JEA.

If you have heat supplements, like a space heater, be sure to use them safely.

And if your power does go out, be sure to call JEA at (731) 422-7500. And they’ll be available through the holidays for calls and responses.

You can check out additional ways to prepare for the weather this week here.

Find more local news here.