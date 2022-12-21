West TN prison reunites mothers, children for holiday visitation

HENNING, Tenn. — The Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning reunited incarcerated mothers with their children for a special holiday visitation.

The winter wonderland-themed event brought over two dozen women and 40 children together for food, games, gifts and holiday cheer.

A news release states the women decorated the visitation space with homemade holiday crafts and gifts to give their children, made possible by donations made throughout the year.

“This opportunity allowed my children to know that I am still thinking about them during the holidays, despite my incarceration,” said Coyoti Carter, incarcerated mother.

To host the event, WTRC partnered with Women Empowered to Become Self-Sufficient, a Memphis-based nonprofit focused on assisting incarcerated women to become productive citizens upon returning to society.

“By creating a positive and healthy family dynamic, the incarcerated population and their children both benefit from the experience of reconnecting with one another,” said WTRC Warden Stanley Dickerson. “This yearly tradition is a beautiful way for families to stay connected during this magical time of year and is a cherished tradition for all involved.”

According to a news release, the winter wonderland visitation is one of many events held across Tennessee Department of Correction facilities aimed at family reunification and reentry.

