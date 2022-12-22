On this Fifth Night of Hanukkah, we bring you…Matzah Brickle. Before you say anything about matzah being just a “passover” thing, let me assure you, it’s delicious this way all year round! Trust me. Special thanks to Poetry & Pastries for this recipe, because to be honest, I eyeball the measurements every time. Let’s get to it!

Ingredients

1 c butter (2 sticks or half a pound)

1 c brown sugar

2 c chocolate chips

1 box, or about 5 sheets of matzah

Sprinkles, nuts, etc.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit Line two (2) baking sheets with aluminum foil. Lay out the matzah on top, leaving no gaps between the pieces. Try not to overlap them and feel free to break them into manageable pieces if need be. Melt the butter over low heat in a large saucepan Add the sugar and stir until dissolved and the mixture is smooth. This can take 5-10 minutes. Just be patient until the mixture is smooth. It’s better if it’s thin and trickles off the spoon. Pour the mixture over the matzah, making sure to spread it evenly and thinly with a rubber spatula. Bake the caramel-covered matzah for 5-10 minutes Sprinkle the chocolate chips on top, then return the sheets to the oven for another 2 minutes. Take back out of the oven and use a spatula to spread the melted chocolate over the caramel. If you want to add any sprinkles, nuts, etc., now is the time to do it. Let the brickle cool for half and hour, then freeze. Once it’s solid, break it into the small pieces and keep it in the freezer.

