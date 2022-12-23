Remember to care for pipes amid winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coldest weather since the 1980s has hit West Tennessee.

And with this cold weather comes special precautions. One of those precautions is making sure that your pipes do not freeze.

Water has a unique property in that it expands as it freezes. This expansion puts tremendous pressure on whatever is containing it, including metal or plastic pipes.

No matter the strength of a container, expanding water can cause pipes to break.

Pipes that freeze most frequently are water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation.

There are some tips to prevent this from happening.

“First tip is to make sure that your heat is operating properly. Make sure all of your foundation vents are closed, all attic and crawl space vents are closed, and keep your water lines dripping also,” said George Coleman, the Store Manager of BR Supply.

Anyone can also add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

If your pipes end up being frozen and busted, there are ways to fix them.

“We have what we call repair couplings to repair the lines. We recommend calling a professional, but if you cannot, we have certain types of fittings that are made to quick fix/repair water lines,” Coleman said.

To find out more tips or how to tackle the cold in general for your car, pets and home.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.