Tips to prep your car for the colder months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Colder weather is approaching, which means it’s time to give your car a quick tune-up.

Before you hit the road, is your car prepped and ready for colder weather?

Old Hickory Car Care Manager Michael Ragan says now would be a good time to get a mechanic to have a look.

“Your tire pressures. Check the life of your battery because the cold weather is very bad about taking batteries out if they are starting to get weak,” Ragan said.

And Ragan says when wiping away frost on your windshield, make sure to have the proper washer fluid first.

“Most of your washer fluid that you use throughout the year does not have freeze protection to it. So it would be a good idea to get winter blend washer fluid so it doesn’t freeze, crack the reservoir, and cause other issues,” Ragan said.

But he says the most important component to check is this the antifreeze.

“What kind of shape your antifreeze is in because during the summer, it helps keep the car cool. But during the winter time, it is just as important to keep the components from freezing up and cracking, which can get very expensive,” Ragan said.

According to the Madison County Highway Department, a few things to keep in mind when driving in cold or winter weather conditions is to reduce your speed and leave plenty of room in between you and the car in front of you and plan for extra travel time.

And if you start to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn in the direction that you are sliding. Don’t use your brakes.

An article by Porch says to be prepared for the worst during a road trip by keeping a warm blanket and water and snacks handy.

And Ragan says if you are taking a trip, don’t wait to get your car serviced.

“Now is the perfect time. A lot of your shops are caught up and are able to get people in and out pretty quick. Just in case they do find an issue, it gives you time to the parts and get the repairs done,” Ragan said.

You can check out the “The Ultimate Winter Road Trip Safety Guide” from Porch here.

You can get extra tips for driving in winter conditions here.

Find more local news here.