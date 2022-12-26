Off And On Snow Showers Today

Weather Update: Monday, December 26 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We have another cold day on the way, though it will be overall warmer compared to the arctic air mass from this weekend. Temps this morning have been slowly climbing through the upper 20s. They should climb to round freezing this afternoon ahead of another cold front. The front is associated with a clipper quickly racing eat across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. The snow showers will be generally off and on and not particularly organized today. Having said that , there may be a few bursts of light to moderate snow that quickly coats everything in a dusting to a half inch of snow or less…



Tonight:

The surface font arrives, guidance has been persistent in developing one last semi-organized wave of snow that moves through around or just before sunset. As the main wave departs after sunset, polar continental high pressure will settle into the region scouring out the clouds. Mostly clear skies and the new high pressure will lead to temps falling into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell