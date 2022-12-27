Non-Alcoholic Virgin Mary

WBBJ Staff,

Non-Alcoholic Virgin Mary

(one serving)
4 ounces tomato juice
1⁄2 ounce lemon juice
1⁄2 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
1 dash tabasco sauce
1 pinch celery salt… to taste
1 pinch salt… to taste
1 pinch pepper… to taste
1 celery stalk
1 lime slice
cracked ice/ice cubes

Combine liquid ingredients and seasonings in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a highball or collins glass filled with ice cubes.

Garnish with celery stalk and wedge of lime.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.

Categories: Holiday Recipe

Related Posts