Non-Alcoholic Virgin Mary
(one serving)
4 ounces tomato juice
1⁄2 ounce lemon juice
1⁄2 teaspoon worcestershire sauce
1 dash tabasco sauce
1 pinch celery salt… to taste
1 pinch salt… to taste
1 pinch pepper… to taste
1 celery stalk
1 lime slice
cracked ice/ice cubes
Combine liquid ingredients and seasonings in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a highball or collins glass filled with ice cubes.
Garnish with celery stalk and wedge of lime.
Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.