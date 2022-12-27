Non-Alcoholic Virgin Mary

Non-Alcoholic Virgin Mary

(one serving)

4 ounces tomato juice

1⁄2 ounce lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon worcestershire sauce

1 dash tabasco sauce

1 pinch celery salt… to taste

1 pinch salt… to taste

1 pinch pepper… to taste

1 celery stalk

1 lime slice

cracked ice/ice cubes

Combine liquid ingredients and seasonings in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a highball or collins glass filled with ice cubes.

Garnish with celery stalk and wedge of lime.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.