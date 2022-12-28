Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt.

In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.

Upon arrival they found, 33-year-old, Marquisa Antionette Turner suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release from the Humboldt Police Department the victim was shot by someone firing into the home from the outside, resulting in the victim being struck.

Turner was then transported to West Tennessee Healthcare, Milan campus emergency room where she was pronounced dead.

Our crews arrived on the scene shortly before 11 that evening. Several Humboldt police officers could be seen investigating and searching the property on North 17th Avenue.

Caution tape could be seen wrapped around the garage area of the home.

Turner’s body was taken to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic center for autopsy.

Leaders with the Humboldt Police Department say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Humboldt Police at 731-784-1322.