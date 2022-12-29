Citrus Tea Cooler

3 bags black tea or 1 tablespoon loose black teaspoon

1.5 cups boiling water

1⁄2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 (28 oz) bottle lemon-lime soda (chilled)

3⁄4 to 1 cup sugar

1 tray ice cubes

1⁄2 cup fresh orange juice

Place tea bags or loose tea in bowl. Pour boiling water over tea.

Let stand 5 minutes. Remove bags or strain to remove leaves. Add sugar and stir until all is dissolved.

Place ice cubes in 2-quart serving pitcher. Pour hot tea, lemon and orange juice over tea. Stir briskly several seconds until mixture is cold. Stir in chilled lemon-lime soda.

Pour into glasses and serve at once. Makes 2 quarts.

Recipe from www.floras-hideout.com.