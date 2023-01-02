Threat For Heavy Rain And Storms

Weather Update: Monday, January 2 —

Rest Of This Morning:

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are starting the new year off quite warm. IN fact, this morning’s temp of 64°F is 15 degrees warmer than the average high temperature today! That is very unseasonably out of place. We have a large and broad warm sector that has developed and is expanding northward into the Ohio Valley to our north. The main rule this morning will be with spotty warm air advection showers. They will be seemingly random and brief this will continue through early this afternoon.

This Afternoon Thru This Evening:

A large upper trough is forecast to migrate from the Four Corners region into the central-Southern Plains. An are of low pressure is expected to develop and rapidly deepen and move ENE through Kansas then towards northern Illinois while dragging a cold front across the ArklaTx region. Ahead of the feature mid-level shear will increase after 2~3 PM, that will likely focus showers and storms which will then increase in coverage through sunset. This will only end up being the first of two rounds as the main event organizes and eventually pushes east late after midnight. The only threat of tornadoes will likely be associated with any discrete cells that develop on the first round this afternoon and evening. The second, and likely main round Tuesday morning will mainly be very heavy rain, frequent lightning, along with pockets of damaging winds. Flooding could also become an issue as the ground has become quite soggy over the last couple weeks with rain and snow melt.



