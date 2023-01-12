Falling Temps And Breezy This Afternoon

Weather Update: Thursday, January 12 —

We are starting the morning off with temps in the mid 60s. There is still a cold front to the west of the region that is set to move through by noon today. Behind the font we will see a steady drop in temps back into the lower to mid 50s. In addition to the temperature drop, there will also be an increase in the northwesterly winds. I expect that to be somewhere between 15-20 mph, that will create a wind chill for the rest of today likely in the mid to upper 30s/lower 40s.



