TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass.

State Route 459

TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized.

In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build the new bypass.

This bypass, called State Route 459, will connect U.S. 412 to Highway 22 so travelers will no longer have to go through the City of Lexington.

“You know anytime there’s new alignment built, it can bring progress and growth in that community,”

However, the project has met a few hiccups along the way. The highway was originally supposed to be completed by October 2022, but was pushed back to a later date.

TDOT now says that the time of completion is coming soon.

“So the completion date went from last fall to this spring just due to different construction activities. Some of the different tie-ins that we would have to reevaluate and maybe refocus some of the efforts that we had to work on to get some of the side roads opened back up and then move our efforts back on the main line,”

This new bypass was a $37 million project and it was built by Jones Brothers Construction.

