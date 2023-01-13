“Kill list” discovered a West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school.





In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week.

The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors.

A mother of one of the students on the list, Breshay Baker, says that her son was scared to even tell her about this list.

“School should be a peaceful place. And then for him to even be scared to just show me hurt my heart even more,” Baker said.

All of the parents are concerned about the safety of their children. A few of them went up to the school to see what was going to be done.

“The parents of the students that were on the kill list actually went to Dresden High School to speak to the principal about it. The parents were told by the principle that there is not much that can be done, and took a lax approach to it,” said Crystal Morgan, the mother of a student.

The parents are hoping that the school starts taking the proper precautions just in case a shooting does ever happen.

Another mother of one of the students, Kaycie Cannon, says with all of the school shootings as of late, this should be something that is taken seriously.

“We can’t take anything like that lightly. My main concern with going up there was metal detectors. I think metal detectors should be in every school, especially if there is a kill list going around,” Cannon said.

“Weakley County Schools does not condone this type of behavior,” said Randy Frazier, the Director of Schools in Weakley County. “Our schools provide activities and programs that promote inclusivity. Students are required to adhere to our district’s policies while they are present and inside any of our school facilities or at school functions. We ask that parents and guardians help by having conversations with children at home about the concepts and consequences of violence, discrimination, and hate.”

Baker says that everyone needs to look past the hatred and come together.

“It’s 2023, and we need positive vibes. Everybody needs to just come together because there is too much hate out there right now. That is what is wrong with the world today,” Baker said.

The student responsible for writing the list has not been caught at this time.

