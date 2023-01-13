Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks.

A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays.

Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21.

The celebration was coordinated to fall between their birthdays, so they could be celebrated together.

And they did so with cake, punch, and a proclamation from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger himself!

We asked Herndon how to have such a long and happy life. Here’s what she had to say.

“Well I try to eat right, and do things right, and try to help people,” said Herndon.

Herndon says she believes she’s still here because she has a purpose.

