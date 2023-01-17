Concerns over natural gas addressed by local company

TRENTON, Tenn. — Is natural gas actually a concern?

As the nationwide debate over gas stoves, gas fireplaces and natural gas alone gains traction, Allyson Horner, of the Gibson County Utility District, says consumers need to be better informed.







Horner shared the many benefits that natural gas brings, including it being reliable and cost effective, more safe to use than other methods, and how it shortened the potential length of the blackouts we had in December.

Many restaurant owners have spoken out, saying their costs would rise while their productivity would go down.

One restaurant owner claims the banning of gas powered stoves will destroy their industry.

“Call your local utility company. Call your local gas company. I am sure anybody there would be glad to let you know the other side of the story. We’ll be glad to sit down with you and explain whatever questions you have about that,” Horner said.

This issue stems from a federal agency recently considering a ban on natural gas stoves, claiming they are a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.

In a September 2022, Harvard Health Publishing shared tips to reduce the possible pollution that can come from using a gas stove.

And as of January 11, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, the Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, says they are not looking to ban gas stoves.

His statement read:

“Over the past several days, there has been a lot of attention paid to gas stove emissions and to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards. But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so. CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks. CPSC also is actively engaged in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves. And later this spring, we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks. This is part of our product safety mission – learning about hazards and working to make products safer.

The American Public Gas Association also released a statement, saying in part:

“Like other past research, the recent International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health study fails to accurately characterize the indoor air quality impact of natural gas cooking. The study did not test gas appliances in real-life scenarios or compare them to emissions from other cooking sources. All cooking releases emissions; therefore, APGA supports a standardized benchmark analysis of the impact on indoor air quality when cooking with proper ventilation on an electric, gas or propane appliance.”

