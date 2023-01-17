Mother of missing man speaks out after disappearance

Jerimiah Sterling, who is also known as “Brett,” was last heard from in August when he made a call to share he was going on a trip with his girlfriend.

“He called his little sister, to let her know that him and Bridget were going to Florida,” Sterling’s mother, Christina Brewer told us.

“Of course she said ‘okay, you know, just be careful,'” Brewer said. “They left out and she got on her phone, to check his location. That was about two or three hours after she had talked to him, and his location was turned off on his phone.”

The family did not realize something was wrong, as Sterling has gone some periods of time without talking to the family, due to what they say is past issues with drugs.

But the family knew something had gone wrong when Sterling’s friends reached out about a month ago saying they had not heard from him either.

“That’s when his sister kept trying to call his phone,” said Brewer. “I kept trying to call his phone, could not get no answer. But we figured hey, you know, it’s just I mean, you’d have to know, Brett’s been in and out, in and out of trouble. So we didn’t, we don’t never know.”

The family began reaching out to law enforcement and social media for any help they could receive in locating Sterling, or getting any information on why he went missing.

Sterling is a 6’1″ white male, who ranges in weight from 130 pound to 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is currently in charge of this case, and if you have any information please call (731) 423-6000.

