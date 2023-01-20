Electric vehicle charger installed a West Tennessee park

PARIS, Tenn. — One town got their very first charge!

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Clearloop and Rivian with the electric charging stations,” said Kathy Ray, the Mayor of Paris. “What they are bringing to our community will truly make the City of Paris and our community a destination.”

Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris BPU have partnered together to install an electric vehicle charger at Eiffel Tower Park.

Rivian and Clearloop hosted the First Charge event to celebrate the new EV charging site. It’s powered by 100% carbon-free, renewable energy in Tennessee.

“What that means is that we are connecting the dots between a charging station for electric vehicles brought by Rivian, which makes electric SUVs and electric trucks right here in the US and the solar project that is going up in Henry County,” said Laura Zapata, the CEO of Clearloop. “That is what Clearloop does.”

Waypoints chargers are currently located in eleven state parks across Tennessee.

“The local power company here made it possible for us to make sure that while we were doing the solar project, a brand new piece of infrastructure for the community to use here, we could also bring some charging stations that helped Rivian make sure that whenever people buy their trucks, they can charge up, or anybody who has an electric vehicle can charge up, and do something and hang out in Paris,” said Zapata.

Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.

Zapata says they are proud to work with local officials and with Rivian to bring innovation and more infrastructure to communities.

