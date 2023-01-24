Cold Rain & Windy Weather, Wintry Mix Possible North of Trenton

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather,

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 24th:

Cold rain showers will begin to move in over the next few hours and stick around most of the night. The winds will begin to increase out of the southeast with gusts up to 45 MPH possible tonight. A wind advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee tonight.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com WIND ADVISORY FROM 6 PM UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected Union City Ridgely Martin Paris Dyersburg Trenton Ripley Camden Huntingdon Alamo Brownsville Covington Jackson Lexington Parsons Henderson Memphis Somerville Bolivar Selmer Savannah'

 

There is still a chance for a wintry mix or light snow predominately north of Gibson county. The showers should clear out by Wednesday morning but the winds will be sticking around for a few days. We will have the latest forecast information right here.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORMTRACKER MAX RADAR 3:04 PM Kansas City Wichita St. Louis Garrett CinchLMLGSTEATING PLUMSING&NEATING 731-668-3339 Oklanoma City Jackson Memphis Dallas Atlanta COLD RAIN ΤΟ IMPACT MOST OF WEST TN. TONIGHT. STORMS IN MISSISSIPPI & WINTRY MIX & SNOW POSSIBLE NORTH OF TRENTON'

 

The showers will start Tuesday evening and stick around through Wednesday morning. As the rain moves in to West Tennessee tonight we will be watching the rain/wintry mix/snow line very closely as we are expecting it to set up very close to the border in West Tennessee tonight.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com Kansas KansC City THE NEXT 48 HOURS Tuesday 9:10 PM Lou' COLD RAIN LIKELY ACROSS W. TEN, SNOW & WINTRY MIX CHANCES REMAIN LOW FOR MOST OF US Charleston WBBJ 7 TOTAL RAINFALL Thursday 6:00 AM Louisville Tulsa K Jackson Little Rock Dallas 0.7" 0.9" Union City 0.6" Tiptonville Martın 0.6" Dyersburg lo Birmingham 0.4" Paris 0.5" Trenton HuntingdonCamden 0.5" Ripley Alamo 0.5" 0.5" 0.5" Jackson Lexington Covingon 0.5" Parsons Henderson 0.5" 0.6" Somerville Bolivar 0.6" 0.6" Savannah Selmer Jackson RAIN Baton Rouge 0.4" Memphis Tal'

 

Although we can’t rule out some light accumulations of snow in our viewing area, the most likely place to see any snow or sleet will be counties the border the boot hill of Missouri or western Kentucky. Areas in Missouri could see 10″ of snow from the system where a winter storms warning has been issued.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will hang around all night and the winds will pick up as the evening goes on and come out of the southeast between 15-25 MPH with higher gusts, that will likely keep temperatures a bit too warm for a wintry mix or snow for most of West Tennessee.

May be an image of ‎map, sky and ‎text that says '‎STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com FORECAST WIND GUSTS & DIRECTION WED 4:30 AM Union City 16 Ridgely 20 Martin 19 Paris 19 Dyersburg 17 Ripley Trenton 13 Alamo 22 Camden 22 Huntingdon 29 سم Covington 18 Brownsville 17 Lexing ton 26 Jackson 36 Henderson Parsons 23 Memphis 20 Somerville 37 Bolivar 33 Selmer 34 Savannah 32‎'‎‎

 

We can’t rule out a weak storm south of I-40 as the rain moves in but the bulk of the severe weather from this system is going to stay south of the Mid South along the Gulf Coast but a few storms are expected in central Mississippi as well. There could be several tornadoes tonight from Houston, TX to New Orleans, LA and over to Tallahassee Fl.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'North Platte 80 Cndild STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com Liberal Keokuk SEVERE WEATHER RISK TUESDAY State Collegelew narillo 2 Oklahoma City Washingto Fort Smith ck 40 Byers Jackson Memphls De Queen Knoxville Nι 20 Dallas Raleigh Culliman Greenwood Angelo Shreveport Waco Atlanta Pontiac Wilm Jackson Lufkin 35 Alexandria Montgomery 75 Charleston San Antonio Tyleriown 10 Houston Stockton Crowley East/Dougherty Townsend New Orleans Panama PanamaC City Jacksonville Daytona Beac'

 

However, as the evening progresses temperatures will continue to fall, especially areas north of Madison county where a brief wintry mix could pop up at times overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s in Jackson but will likely fall to the mid 30s north of Gibson county and some low 30s will be possible in Tiptonville and Union City.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com STORM TEAM 7 WEATHER FUTURECAST TUE 10:30 PM RAIN MIXED Tiptonville Union City SNOW Martin Paris Dyersburg Trenton Ripley Huntingdon Camden Alamo Covington Jackson Brownsville Lexington Parsons Henderson Memphis Somerville Bolivar Selmer Savannah'

 

The best chances for a wintry mix will be north of Crockett county and the best chances for some light snow will be counties that border the boot hill of Missouri and counties that border Kentucky. Up to an 1″ of snow could be possible in Lake, Obion, northern Dyer and northern Weakley counties.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com COLD RAIN, WINTRY MIX, UP TO 1" OF SNOW STORM TEAM 7 WINTER FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING -WEDNESDAY MORNING Union City Tiptonville Martin Paris Dyersburg Trenton COLD RAIN, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE BUT NOT LIKELY Huntingdon Camden Ripley Alamo A ackson Covington Brownsville Lexington Parsons INTERSTATE 40 Henderson Bolivar Memphis Savannah COLD RAIN LIKELY FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER'

 

If we seen any accumulations at all across West Tennessee they are expected to be minimal and at most, up to inch in some areas north of Trenton and Huntington. There is chance we do not even see a dusting in those areas as a 1-2° temperature difference will determine if we get only a cold rain or some winter types of precipitation moving in.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjt com WBBJ 7 SNOWFALL MOST LIKELY Wednesday 12:00 PM 0.8" 0.8" Union City 0.4" Tiptonville Mariin 0.7" Paris Oyersburg 01 Trenton o Huntingdon Camden Ripley Alamo 0 Covington Brownsville Jackson Lexington ο Parsons ο Henderson 0 Memphis Somerville Bolivar o Selmer Savannah'

 

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning rain showers will linger for most of West Tennessee and even some light snow or a brief wintry mix could try to mix in, but I wouldn’t expect much for the majority of us. By the time the system moves out we will probably have picked up between 1/2″ and 1″ of rain.  Highs on Wednesday will stay chilly and only reach the low to low 40s. The winds will stay quite gusty most of the day coming out of the west making for a cold day. The skies may try to clear out some into the evening hours allowing the overnight lows to again fall down near freezing.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a dry but cold day and expect partly cloudy skies. We cannot rule out a brief shower northeast of Madison county on the back side of the low pressure system but shower chances on Thursday appear to be quite low. Highs on Thursday will be cold and only reach up to around 40°. On top of the cold temperatures, a brisk northwest wind between 10-15 MPH will also be sticking around, so be sure to bundle up on Thursday. Thursday night temperatures will bottom out from this system into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY:

The winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest on Friday helping to warm up back up to around 50°. There will be a few clouds on Friday but overall expect mostly sunny skies. With the clear skies Friday night, lows will again fall down to the mid 30s. It will continue to be a bit breezy at times into the afternoon and evening hours.

THE WEEKEND:

Another system is expected to show up over the weekend and it will be very similar the system we had push through last weekend. Rain showers will return Saturday night and stick around for most of the day on Sunday. We are not expected storms or snow, just a cold rain. Saturday highs will be the warmest all week and reach the mid 50s with Saturday night lows falling down into the mid 40s. Sunday temperatures will hang in the 40s most of the day before falling back down near freezing by Monday morning. The clouds will move in early during the day on Saturday and stick around for most of the weekend. The winds will stay out of the south or southwest over the weekend and that should keep our temperatures to warm for anything but rain, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the weekend progresses just in case there are any changes in the forecast.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month. This warm up led to more rain chances during the month of January. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for  rain showers with return  Tuesday and that system could also bring some snow or a wintry mix with it north of Crockett county. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

