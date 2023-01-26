Liquor, wine testing to be held in February

JACKSON, Tenn. — A liquor and wine tasting event will be held in Jackson in a few weeks.

An event, titled Corks and Crowns, will serve as a fundraiser for the Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant that is coming to the Hub City.

The very first Corks and Crowns will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel on February 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The night will be filled with food and beverage tastings. Drew Murley, a Miss Jackson Volunteer Board Member, says there will be between 100 and 120 bottles to choose from.

“We have about, probably, 15 bottles of wine to select from. And the rest are going to be liquor,” he said.

He says there will be something for everyone, and the drink selection will include bourbon, whiskey, rye, rum, tequila. There will also be a silent auction.

“We have about 10 to 15 different silent auction items,” Drew Murley said. “As well as multiple raffle drawings throughout the night.”

Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County will be in attendance.

“For our Miss contestants that will be competing in June at Miss Tennessee. So we build every year, our scholarship fund. And each girl gets a scholarship payable to the college she attends. And so this benefits the girls, and towards their scholarships, their books, their tuition,” said Beth Murley, the Director of Miss Jackson Volunteer.

Tickets can be purchased online and at the event.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.