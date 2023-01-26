Greater Jackson Chamber announces promotion of Vicki Bunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber announces Vicki Bunch has been promoted to Chief Workforce Development Officer.

Most recently serving as the Chamber’s Vice President of Talent Development, Bunch has spent her entire career in economic and workforce development. A news release states she formerly served as Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, as well as Executive Director of the Southwest TN Local Workforce Development Board.

In her new role at the Greater Jackson Chamber, Bunch will continue to help market Jackson’s workforce region to industrial prospects, and provide expertise to local businesses regarding their workforce growth and improvement needs. She will also assume responsibilities to include executive committee and board meeting functions, and take a more active role in the Chamber’s leadership programs.

CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber, Kyle Spurgeon, says Bunch is one of the most experienced and respected workforce development professionals in the state, and he looks forward to her taking on a larger role with the Chamber.

Click here to learn more about Bunch’s experience.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.