Concerns rise as release of Tyre Nichols video draws near

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, concerns for safety are starting to arise after the death of Tyre Nichols.

The family spoke for the first time on Friday, and the bodycam footage is allegedly going to be released by officials as well.

“Even if you know how Memphis is going to react, you still don’t know how Memphis is going to react. Because, who knows, whose hands it’s going to fall in, you know. So I believe everyone should react appropriately, and take action accordingly,” said one resident.

Downtown Memphis looked completely normal Friday afternoon. Some Memphis natives believe it may not stay like this for long. Some people are worried of an outside presence coming in to start violence.

“This video is going to incite violence because this is simply officers treating a human being not like a human being. Alright, there’s no reason why our officers and our government, who we elect to police us and to help us, is not treating its citizens like basic human beings,” said one resident.

Other towns’ law enforcement are also prepping themselves for any potential incidents.

Leaders with Henderson County, Chester County, and Hardin County Sheriff’s Offices said they will have extra staff on standby.

The Milan and Alamo Police Departments said they are not expecting any issues this weekend.

All of the agencies say they will have more officers working this weekend just in case.

