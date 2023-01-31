2nd of 3 Ice Storms to Impact West Tennessee Tuesday Evening

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 31st:

The second and most consequential ice storm of the three storms is moving into West Tennessee right now and will continue until 11pm tonight. The reason for the additional counties being added to the warning is confidence is growing for the third wave of ice coming in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Last night temperatures were around 33° in Jackson when most of the precipitation came through keeping the ice in the city to a minimum.

Currently temperatures are in the upper 20 so everything this evening is going to be frozen. There is a shot for some snow mixing in north of Madison county where temperatures are even a bit colder as well this evening. We should get a break most of the day before the 3rd storm shows up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is a shot for some snow mixing in near the boot-heel of Missouri and some sleet will be possible to mix in northwest of Chester county this evening as well. Roads are beginning to get VERY SLICK so please stay inside unless absolutely necessary. We will have a full report below.

TONIGHT:

Freezing rain returned to West Tennessee around 2pm and will continue until a little before midnight across West Tennessee. Another 1/4″ of ice will be possible in many locations with a few higher amounts possible. Highs on Tuesday with only reached the low 30s and overnight lows will fall down to the mid to mid 20s. The freezing rain should clear out overnight. The winds will be a bit breezy and come out of the north making it feel even cooler.

WEDNESDAY:

The second push of freezing rain should clear out early in the morning but a third push will look to impact West Tennessee late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures could be just warm enough that some of the ice will melt during the day. Also, some of the precipitation could fall as rain and not freezing rain or ice but it is going to be close Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 30s and overnight lows should fall down near freezing again. The winds will be light and come out of the northeast most of the day.

THURSDAY:

Although some freezing rain will be possible in the morning hours on Thursday, by the afternoon rain showers look more likely by Thursday afternoon and depending on the timing of the showers, a wintry mix or ice could try to fall at times again. Most of the precipitation on Thursday is forecast to be rain because high temperatures will reach the upper 30s and hang there for most of the day. There is a chance before the showers move out Thursday night that another round of ice or snow could develop as Thursday night lows are expected to drop down to around 30° by Friday morning. But we are likely only to fall below freezing once again the rain clears out into the mid to upper 20s. The winds will be light and stay out of the north on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The sun will return on Friday but the temperatures will remain chilly. We will start out in the upper 20s and reach up to around 40° in the afternoon. The reason we will not warm up much is because the winds are going to stay out of the north on the back side of the system. Friday night lows will dip into the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks dry across West Tennessee. We should see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday as southeast winds will return but that will also help us warm up to the upper 40s into the afternoon. Saturday night lows will drop into the mid 30s and we should finally warm back up above normal on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Sunday night lows will fall down to around 40°. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday and the winds will come out of the southwest. Next week looks to start out warm and rain chances look to return by next Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month and stick around into February. The next winter storm is coming this week. Ice accumulations will be likely so please travel smart and listen to local authorities for more information. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

