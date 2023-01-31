School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

WBBJ Staff,

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:

  • Alamo City Schools
  • Bells City Schools
  • Benton County Schools
  • Bethel University
  • Bradford Special School District
  • Carroll Academy
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Chester County Schools
  • Crockett County Schools
  • Family Christian School
  • Gibson County Special School District
  • Hardin County Schools
  • Hardeman County Schools
  • Haywood County Schools
  • Henderson County Schools
  • Humboldt City School
  • Lake County Schools
  • Lane College
  • Lexington City Schools
  • Paris Special Schools
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
  • Union City Schools
  • University of Tennessee at Martin
  • Weakley County Schools
  • Trenton Special School District
  • Trinity Christian Academy
  • University School Of Jackson
  • West Carroll Special School District

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.

Business closing for Wednesday, February 1 includes:

  • Eagle Creek Clinic
  • Paris Pulmonology Clinic
  • Transitions Health
  • Innovative Orthopedics
  • Paris Pediatrics
  • Paris Women’s Center
  • Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates
  • Paris Behavioral Health

Click here for a list of closings on Tuesday, January 31.

Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts