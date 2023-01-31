School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:

Alamo City Schools

Bells City Schools

Benton County Schools

Bethel University

Bradford Special School District

Carroll Academy

Carroll County Schools

Chester County Schools

Crockett County Schools

Family Christian School

Gibson County Special School District

Hardin County Schools

Hardeman County Schools

Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools

Humboldt City School

Lake County Schools

Lane College

Lexington City Schools

Paris Special Schools

Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Union City Schools

University of Tennessee at Martin

Weakley County Schools

Trenton Special School District

Trinity Christian Academy

University School Of Jackson

West Carroll Special School District

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.

Business closing for Wednesday, February 1 includes:

Eagle Creek Clinic

Paris Pulmonology Clinic

Transitions Health

Innovative Orthopedics

Paris Pediatrics

Paris Women’s Center

Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates

Paris Behavioral Health

