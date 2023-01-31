School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:
- Alamo City Schools
- Bells City Schools
- Benton County Schools
- Bethel University
- Bradford Special School District
- Carroll Academy
- Carroll County Schools
- Chester County Schools
- Crockett County Schools
- Family Christian School
- Gibson County Special School District
- Hardin County Schools
- Hardeman County Schools
- Haywood County Schools
- Henderson County Schools
- Humboldt City School
- Lake County Schools
- Lane College
- Lexington City Schools
- Paris Special Schools
- Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
- Union City Schools
- University of Tennessee at Martin
- Weakley County Schools
- Trenton Special School District
- Trinity Christian Academy
- University School Of Jackson
- West Carroll Special School District
Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.
Business closing for Wednesday, February 1 includes:
- Eagle Creek Clinic
- Paris Pulmonology Clinic
- Transitions Health
- Innovative Orthopedics
- Paris Pediatrics
- Paris Women’s Center
- Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates
- Paris Behavioral Health
