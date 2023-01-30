School Closings: Tuesday, January 31

WBBJ Staff,

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:

  • Benton County Schools
  • Faith Homeschool Tutorial
  • Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)
  • Lexington City Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)
  • Trinity Christian Academy
  • University School of Jackson

