School Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:

Benton County Schools

Faith Homeschool Tutorial

Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)

Lexington City Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings.

