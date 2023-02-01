Wintry Precipitation Moves Back in Tonight

Weather Update: Wednesday, February 1 —

Skies remain mostly cloudy area wide. A the surface this morning arctic high pressure was cantered around St. Louis, M. It has effectively shut off all precipitation . The high is also making it difficult to really see much movement in the temperatures today. Nevertheless, we still expect temps to climb slowly into the lower 30s to around freezing briefly this afternoon. Surface arctic high pressure will move east towards north Kentucky/SW Ohio, that will loosen it’s grip on the area later this evening. Another mid-level wave will be moving along the baroclinic zone spreading moisture back into N Mississippi and at least the southern half of west Tennessee. Precipitation will develop through the overnight temps are forecast to fall back into the upper 20s. This will lead to more light wintry precipitation. from the looks of it most will be in the form of freezing rain and sleet again, maybe some snow mixing in. In either case the amounts are expected to stay low and out of ice storm warning criteria (.25″), that said. National Weather Service in Memphis, went ahead an extended the expiration time out to 6:00 AM Thursday to account for additional ice accumulations for late wednesday and early Thursday morning commute.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

