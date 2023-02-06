Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update: Monday, February 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. After a very cold and frosty start to the morning, a much warmer afternoon is on the way. Temps will be on the rise quick, aided by strong southerly flow ( SSE Wind 15-20 mph) and a warm front lifting north through the day. Temperatures should easily climb into the upper 50s by lunch-time, then into the low 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few passing clouds associated with a warm front that will be gradually developing over the region. Other than that, it will be a perfect day to finish any outdoor activities. Today will be the driest day of the week.

