West TN songwriter to hold EP release party in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to share her new music with the community.

Singer/songwriter Emily McGill will hold an EP release party at Hub City Brewing in Jackson.

The night-full of entertainment will feature performances from McGill, along with legendary Blues Brother Steve Cropper.

Jackson’s own LOLO will join the fun as a special guest, with appearances from Skyelor Anderson, Tyler Goodson, Trevor McKay, and many more.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 8, with music set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets, as well as tickets for seats and tables, will go on sale on February 17.

