Cool but Mostly Dry Weekend on the Way!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for February 10th

There is a cold front sitting just north of Madison County around 3:30pm. It will slowly move southward tonight, but will not be bringing any showers with it. We will drop below freezing tonight and tomorrow night, but it won’t be that bad of a weekend. Warmer weather and storms return though next week. We will have your full weekend forecast breakdown, plus the latest on two chances for storms next week; all coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will drift through tonight and another low pressure system will approach the Mid South and could drift close enough to us to bring one last push of showers our way Friday night into Saturday morning. But overall confidence in anything significant happening right now is low. Chances sit at 20% currently for showers late Friday. The best chance for showers will be areas closest to Memphis in West Tennessee. Highs on Friday reached the low 50s and Friday night lows will dip down below freezing to around 30°. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. The winds will stay light and come out of the north.

THE WEEKEND:

The sun finally is going to come back out this weekend due to high pressure moving back on in. But the high pressure is going to sit to our north keeping a brisk northerly breeze around on Saturday keeping the temperature down. Highs on Saturday will only make it to around 50° with Saturday night lows falling back down near 30° again.

The winds will shift back to the south late Sunday starting a warming trend again and we should see less clouds on Sunday as well. Highs on Sunday will make it back up into the mid 50s and Sunday night lows will fall down to the upper 30s but staying above freezing. We are NOT expecting any rain or snow this upcoming weekend after the chance early Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Another round of rain showers and storms look to return to West Tennessee in the middle of next week and will likely impact your Valentine’s Day evening plans. Warmer weather through will also stick around for most of next week. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 60° and Monday night lows drop to the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday but clouds and showers will return on Tuesday. The winds will look to stay out of the south most of the week helping to keep temperatures above normal. Tuesday highs will reach the upper 50s but some mid 60s will return on Wednesday. Some showers could linger into Wednesday morning and another round looks to be heading our way next Thursday too. Cooler weather may try to return late next week into the following weekend. There appears to be a decent severe storm threat on the way to the mid south Wednesday night into Thursday, so please stay weather aware and up to date on the forecast details as we head into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather moved in to wrap up the month and stuck around into February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

