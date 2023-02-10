Increasing Clouds And Somewhat Cool Today

Weather Update: Friday, February 10 —

We have a fairly cold start to the morning. Temperatures have ranged from 30-35°F this morning, thanks to continental polar high pressure located in the High Plains this morning and a period of clear skies. We start today off with plenty of sunshine, clouds however ill increase through late morning and this afternoon. This will slow temp climb to a crawl into this afternoon. I think well be around 47-49°F by about lunchtime, for areas with some spotty sunshine might sneak briefly into the low 50. The challenge this afternoon with associated with n upper level low migrating from the South-Central Plains to the lower Mississippi River Valley. On the surface map this morning, here was a new area of weak convergence associated with the aforementioned upper low. The coastal low will aid in creating a fairly persistent northerly wind today 5-15mph, which will create a bit of a wind chill today, especially where clouds are overcast today.

