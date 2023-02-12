Music competition kicks off in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —A big contest starts here in the Hub City!

Right here, Jackson hosted an official qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week.

A preliminary round was held for the of the Tennessee Songwriters Association.

The event took place at the Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at The Carnegie in downtown Jackson.







Local singers performed their original songs in front of judges or others. One winner will be chosen, and that winner will move on to the next round in Memphis and will continue to move on for a chance to perform at the Bluebird Café in March.

Jeremy Tubbs, Director of Music and Entertainment at University of Memphis-Lambuth campus, says this is a chance for people to show their creativity and develop their talent as songwriters.

“They want to get it out there and this is another step for them to do that. For them to walk on stage and perform something that you created with your own heart is tremendous, that we can foster that and promote that a little bit,” Tubbs said.

Tennessee Songwriters Week is held annually and meant to honor musicians, venues and songwriters with a variety of events happening around the state.

The Tennessee Songwriters Week showcase at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis will be held the week of February 19-25.

