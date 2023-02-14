Expert talks about most recent mass shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — After yet another mass shooting at Michigan State University, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to a national expert to better understand the underlying causes.

Dr. Alex Del Carmen, who is the Dean of the School of Criminology at Tarleton State University, gave his expert view of the ever-growing problem of mass shootings in our country.

“I think that these active shooting scenarios, and particularly mass shootings, and some of which, unfortunately, take place at universities and schools are going to be part of the norm. They already have in some ways. So when we look at the past five, six years, you know, it’s not rare for us to turn on the television station, or TV rather, or listen on the radio to another mass shooting where multiple people died. We still can’t explain the reasons to why that happened,” Carmen said.

Carmen says that he led a study looking into the data of whether or not these occurrence are happening more often than in the past. The study looked at the past few decades.

“But I can tell you that what is interesting to us, criminologists, is that all of these seem to be happening at a higher rate after the pandemic. When people are shifting in terms of their labor market, they’re shifted in terms of their jobs, there is a sense of insecurity in terms of economically out there. So think a lot of these factors have contributed to what I call the perfect storm, which means we are going to have more of these violent incidents take place,” Carmen said.

We reached out to local colleges and universities regarding their security measures as more of these events happen.

They have told us that they are aware of the shootings at other campuses and continue to ensure that their students are as safe as possible.

They monitor their campuses through various methods and make themselves available to students when needed.

Local colleges and universities continue to make the safety of their students a high priority and want to let students know to always reach out if a threat of danger arises.

You can find more national news here.