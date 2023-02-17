Educator of the Week: Jackie Morgan

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Jackie Morgan is a third grade inclusion contained teacher at East Elementary School in Humboldt.

She has taught for nine years. Morgan says her love for children is what drew her into teaching.

“I didn’t get into teaching until I was 45. It was something that I’ve always wanted to do, but as life happens, we go down another road,” Morgan said.

Morgan says she was talked into becoming a teacher by her previous principal, whom she worked for, which is one her many role models.

“I was an assistant for years. I went to Lane College, graduated from Lane, and it’s just been the best experience for me since day one,” Morgan said.

Morgan says what she enjoys the most about her job is seeing how much love a child has every day.

“No matter what they’re going through at home, or the things that they have or don’t have, they just show compassion, empathy, and love,” she said.

Morgan says the biggest reward is knowing that her children appreciate her for what she does.

“At the end of the day, they love me and they know I love them. I have their best interest at heart,” Morgan said.

Morgan says she feels happy and honored to be recognized as Educator of the Week and is proud to work for Humboldt City Schools.

“I love East Elementary, I love our staff, I love my team on the third grade team. We all work hard. We work really hard, and we want the best for our students,” she said.

Morgan is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.