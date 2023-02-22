Community Champion: Allyson Horner

It’s time to recognize a Community Champion for February of 2023.

It’s an honor given to people making a positive impact in the community, and it is in partnership with Leaders Credit Union.

“It’s important, important to be a part of your community. And the service we provide in natural gas, we need to be a part of the community,” said Allyson Horner, the General Manager at Gibson County Utility District.

She’s worked for the utility district for 23 years and has been manager for almost three years. In it’s 70 years of existence, Horner is the first woman to hold that position.

“It’s a good thing to be a woman in the natural gas industry and leading the way here, and even in some of the stuff I do across the state,” Horner said.

Horner is part of the Utilities Association of Gibson County, which consists of all of the utility companies in the county.

Through that association, they put on the 811 in the 731.

“We kind of put our heads together here and came up with 811 in the 731. This will be the third year for it, and we have been doing it at the Gibson County Fair each year. We get the public there, and we have really nice door prizes, and it’s a great event, and it’s all about safety,” Horner said.

Horner says while natural gas is very safe when used properly, if you hit a gas line, it could be disastrous.

“Especially with natural gas, the consequence is, is it could result in a death,” Horner said.

Horner was also instrumental in the launch of a utility bill assistance payment program that’s now been around for 20 years.

“It kind of started when gas prices got so high back in the early 2000s and people were having a hard time paying their gas bills,” Horner said.

The program is a way for customers to give back to those less fortunate by agreeing to contribute one, three, or even five dollars on their monthly bill.

More than $10,000 has been raised over the years.

“We are a government agency. We can’t make donations, we can’t just forgive your bill, of course. But what can we do that can be community-minded that will have people think about how can I help my neighbor,” Horner said.

In addition to her many contributions to natural gas, Horner also plans to volunteer for the Isaiah 117 House, helping to care for children awaiting foster care placement.

“If we don’t take care of our children, where would we be? So that’s a good way for us to give back again,” Horner said.

If you know someone doing good in their community, you can nominate them for the Community Champion Award here.