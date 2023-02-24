Event to mark 60th anniversay of Patsy Cline plane crash

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The lives lost during a tragic event will be honored for an upcoming anniversary.

March 5 will mark the 60th anniversary of the fatal plane crash that claimed the lives of Grand Ole Opry stars Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, and Hawkshaw Hawkins. Pilot Randy Hughes also died in the crash.

On Friday, March 3, the Benton County-Camden Chamber of Commerce will host a Remembrance Day at the Patsy Cline Memorial Site, located at 2746 Mt. Carmel Road in Camden.

Guests are expected to include city and county officials, musician and granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, Tayla Lynn, and expert witness David Markham.

The public is invited to join the celebration to honor the lives that left a lasting legacy on Country music.

The Remembrance Day will begin at 2 p.m.

For more local news, click here.