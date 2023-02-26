Showers and Wind Advisory To Start Off Week

Mostly cloudy skies and off and on rain showers will continue though Monday morning across West Tennessee. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of the forecast. We will have the most up to date forecast on when the showers may impact you throughout the week.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 63 by 5am. Windy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

TOMORROW:

There will be a WIND ADVISORY in effect Monday from 12 AM to 4 PM, as wind gusts could get up to 50 mph in the morning hours before noon. There will be some morning showers which should clear up by the afternoon. The rest of the day should be mostly sunny.

THIS WEEK:

The work week will start off on a rainy note. Showers should clear out by Monday afternoon, then we’ll be sunny and windy for the rest of the day. Temps will reach the low 70s. Tuesday will be sunny, with highs in the low 70s. Temps will remain mild and above average for most of the week. Shower chances return to West Tennessee on Wednesday, this time rainfall will be heavier with thunderstorm chances through Friday. We’ll have a sunny weekend with cooler temperatures.

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK:

This week is severe weather awareness week in Tennessee, Monday was FLOOD safety! Tuesday was Lightning Safety and Wednesday was Tornado Safety and Thursday was general thunderstorm safety. Friday is how you can stay alerted to potential severe weather in your area. Today’s topic focuses on having multiple ways to receive warnings. This is one of the most important things in severe weather awareness. You cannot act unless you get the message. Do you rely on your mobile devices to receive watches and warnings? Make sure to keep your battery charged and follow the tips below to ensure you stay weather aware! In the Mid South we have several nocturnal severe weather outbreaks. Having multiple ways to receive warnings can keep you safe even while you are sleeping. Here are some nighttime severe weather tips. Did you know there are multiple ways to receive warnings and they are right at your fingertips? While we always recommend having more than one way to get information, there are multiple possibilities in your hands! That includes our WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather App that is free and you can download it from the App Store/Google Play.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Michelle Diaz

Storm Team 7 Forecaster

Twitter – @michellediaztv

Facebook – Michelle Diaz – WBBJ 7

Email – mdiazsanchez@wbbjtv.com