March highlights second deadliest cancer in US

JACKSON, Tenn. — March is National Colorectal Cancer Month.

What are some ways you can stay on top of this disease?

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

It is predicted to be the number one cause of cancer deaths in people under 50-years-old by 2030. The good news is that colorectal cancer has one of the highest rates of survival when caught early.

We spoke with an expert to get tips on how you can potentially catch this disease early.

“With that being said, one out of three people, they’re not up-to-date with their screening recommendations. So that’s why we’re here today. We’re here to advocate for people to get screened beginning at the age of 45 or sooner if there’s high-risk factors present. Going to Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s website, getscreened.org, to navigate the process to make sure they’re doing everything possible to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Cedrek McFadden, the Associate Professor of Surgery.

Colon cancer often develops silently and without symptoms.

