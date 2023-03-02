Daryl Hubbard runs for mayor of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another mayoral candidate is making himself known in the Hub City.

Daryl Hubbard runs for mayor of Jackson

Daryl Hubbard runs for mayor of Jackson

Daryl Hubbard runs for mayor of Jackson

Daryl Hubbard has announced he will be running for mayor in Jackson this year.

Hubbard held a meet and greet Thursday night at The Blacksmith for the announcement.

He says if elected mayor, he would like to bring back community policing, focus more on improving city court, including proper staffing, and would like to find ways to be more involved with our youth.

Hubbard says people may not know it, but he has always been very involved with the community.

“I think a lot of people don’t know how long and how active I’ve been in the community. I’ve been on pretty much every board in town. I’ve been a volunteer coach for over 30 years. I’ve sponsored baseball. I came here to open the West Tennessee School for the Deaf,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard is currently city court clerk in Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.