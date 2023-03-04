Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Beautiful sunny & warm conditions across #WestTennessee today. Much needed after a week of showers and storms. Tonight will be clear with an overnight low in the low 40s. We’ll stay dry and sunny for the rest of the weekend and to start of the work week as well. Monday will be much warmer- highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and dry conditions tonight with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

TOMORROW:

Great end to our weekend! Sunny Sunday with calm winds and a high near 69.

THIS WEEK:

The work week will start off on a sunny and dry note. Monday will be much warmer and breezy, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high in the upper 60s. Showers are to return to West Tennessee in the early hours of Wednesday, which will pretty much last for the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will also cool down near normal- mid 50s for the rest of the week.

