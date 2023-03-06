New foster home to hold fundraiser

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for a fundraiser.

Goodness and Mercy is a foster home coming to the Gibson County area.

It’s a residential home that is short-term and long-term for children who are abandoned.

The facility will take care of their everyday needs and provide programs to help them cope with their trauma.

Goodness and Mercy will host their inaugural summer gala at the center at Humboldt Hospital on June 17.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

“So we’re going to have dinner, we’re going to have music, we’re going to have a live art show,” said Lashara Reed, the Founder and Director of Goodness and Mercy.

The special guest will be Callie Day, who was featured on America’s Got Talent.

