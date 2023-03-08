Jackson’s influential women honored at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday, 31 one women were recognized at Jackson City Hall.

The 2023 Influential Women of Jackson were honored at a presentation.

Trunetta Atwater, a previous honoree, spoke at the event about how important it is to honor the women in our community for how they provide a great impact to others.

The honorees were announced and were given a certificate from Mayor Scott Conger, along with a gift bag.

“For the past couple of years we have recognized women of our city who continue to lead a path of success in Jackson,” Conger said. “This year is no different. As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, I am honored to recognize 31 additional influential women.”

Women honored included:

Olivia Abernathy

Tausha Alexander

Judy Arrington

Leigh Anne Bentley

Karley Bond

Vicki Burch

Collene Commage

Julie Cooke

Amy Crenshaw

Lizzie Emmons

Anna Esquivel

Beth Haltom

Dr. Melinda Harris

Trista Havner

Kimberly Jones

Wendy Trice Martin

Keli McAlister

Lendon Noe

Susie Oliver

Rhonda Pettigrew

Susan Price

Regina Richmond

Mary Ross

Lauren Saliba

Janet Silver

Terica Smith

Mary Taylor

Linda Truex

Jackie Utley

Ella Watkins

Georgia Anne Wright

“Being a woman inspired me. You know, I just really wanted to open up about what we deal with on a day to day basis, and not necessarily the great work we are doing at our work or in the foundations that we are involved in. But I really wanted the people to know what it’s like to be a woman,” Atwater said.

This was the third Influential Women of Jackson program.

