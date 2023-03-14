National Pie Day

National Pi Day is an annual celebration held on March 14th to honor the mathematical constant π (pi). Pi is a non-repeating, non-terminating decimal that represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Its value is approximately 3.14159, but it has been calculated to over 31 trillion digits after the decimal point.

The origin of Pi Day can be traced back to the late 1980s when physicist Larry Shaw organized a Pi Day celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium. The date, March 14th, was chosen because it corresponds to the first three digits of pi (3.14). Since then, Pi Day has become a worldwide celebration of mathematics and science.

Many people celebrate Pi Day by baking and eating pies. This tradition began at the Exploratorium where staff members would bake pies and serve them to visitors on Pi Day. Today, it is common for people to bake pies in the shape of a pi symbol or decorate them with the symbol using frosting or other edible materials.

Pi Day is also a popular day for math and science enthusiasts to share their love of these subjects with others. Teachers often use the day as an opportunity to engage students in math and science activities related to pi. In addition, many universities and research institutions hold events and lectures about pi and its applications in various fields of study.

The celebration of Pi Day has grown in popularity over the years, with people all over the world participating in various ways. From baking pies to participating in math competitions, Pi Day is a fun and engaging way to celebrate the beauty of mathematics and science.

Local Places to Enjoy Pi

Picasso Bistro & Pizzeria

Dumplin’s Bistro & Bakery

Rockin’ Dough Pizza & Brewery

Hub City Deli

Snappy Tomato Pizza

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store

Baker Bros. BBQ

