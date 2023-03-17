Near Record Cold Temps This Weekend

Weather Update: Friday, March 17 —

A cold front will continue moving east away from West Tennessee this morning. Colder continental polar air will settle in behind it through this afternoon. That will keep the winds going between 10-15 mph, however there could be a few gusts around 20-25 mph. The wind will keep the wind chill in the upper 30s to lower 40s all day. Skies should gradually become sunny this afternoon. When we get over to mostly sunny skies, Temperatures will likely rebound back to arounds 45-47.



Tonight

Skies will remain mainly clear, but winds will relax a bit becoming light from the NW around 5-10 mph. Temps will fall into the upper 20s overnight. A freeze warning will go into effect at Midnight thru 9:00 AM Saturday.



Tomorrow

Saturday will start cold and warm through the 30s and 40s by late morning into the afternoon. It should be a couple degrees warmer than Friday, but only because a second, slightly stronger cold front will drop in by late Saturday afternoon. Temps will plummet behind this front as the core of the cold will move in overnight into Sunday morning. In fact, a new record low will be possible, we only need to fall to 21°F(1965).

